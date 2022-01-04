At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Swear in new firefighters Todd Combs, Rachel Frederick, Curtis Johnson III, Aaron Pace, Austin Schuknecht and Zerrick Wells.
• Declare National Volunteer Blood Donor Month and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
• Consider reappointing J.T. Fulkerson to the city Utility Commission.
• Consider reappointing Steven R. Englehardt to the Civil Service Commission.
• Consider reappointing Donnie Brey to the City Employees Pension Board (closed).
• Consider appointing Jason Gasser to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
• Consider approving an ordinance to annex 1.167 acres at 3238 Kidron Way, at the request of Kidron Investment, LLC.
• Hold first reading on an ordinance to annex 2.237 acres at 1937 Leitchfield Road, at the request of VAF 1937 Leitchfield Road, LLC.
• Consider an municipal order annexing 1/176 acres at 3238 Kidron Way, and providing Kidron Investments certain tax refund over a five-year period.
• Consider a municipal order approving the execution of settlement participation forms, to participate in settlement agreements with Janssen and various opioid distributors for amounts to be determined, agreeing to use any settlement funds for opioid remediation, and releasing any potential and existing claims for alleged harms caused by opioid misuse and abuse.
• Consider personnel appointments.
• Hear from City Manager and Elected Officials.
• Hear comments from the public.
