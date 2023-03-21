The Lexington Comic and Toy Con has drawn up to 30,000 fans in the past.
And Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, is hoping the first Owensboro Comic and Toy Con at the Owensboro Convention Center on Oct. 7-8 will draw a few thousand people during its first year.
Jarrod Greer, who owns the comic cons in Lexington and Huntington, West Virginia, said, “We are looking forward to bringing Owensboro their first full-scale comic convention. We will address every aspect of what folks want in a pop culture event. The event will include celebrities, amazing creators, cosplay, gaming and much more.”
The Lexington Comic and Toy Con, which began in 2012, starts Thursday.
Former wrestlers Al Snow, Mark Henry, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson and Sgt. Slaughter will be signing autographs.
Actors Ethan Suplee, Eddie Steeples, Jason Lee, Michael Carter and Earl Brown will be there along with filmmakers Sam Raimi and Kevin Smith and a long list of comic creators and cosplay experts.
Greer said the Owensboro gathering will offer panels and workshops covering topics related to comics, cosplay, fandom and other areas.
He said there will be exhibitors selling comic books, graphic novels, toys, games and other pop culture merchandise.
Calitri said, “This first-year event will bring a lot of buzz and excitement to Owensboro, will fill hotel rooms and produce an estimated economic impact of $387,378.”
Cosplay — short for “costume play” — will be part of the event.
Fans can dress as their favorite characters, participate in cosplay contests, take photos and meet other cosplayers.
Gaming areas where attendees can play tabletop games, card games or video games will also be a part of the convention.
Greer said he decided to bring the event to Owensboro “thanks to the persistent efforts of Mark Calitri, the Visit Owensboro team and Visit Owensboro board chair Claude Bacon.”
He said, “The Lexington Comic and Toy Con creates a huge economic impact to Lexington and is one of their largest room-night producing events. I’m creating the Owensboro Comic and Toy Con for years to come to do the same.”
Comic cons began in New York City in 1964.
But the San Diego Comic Con, which began in 1970, is the largest and most famous in this country.
It reportedly drew 135,000 people last year.
