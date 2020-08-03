The Owensboro Community Band wants new members, especially those who play clarinet, oboe, flute, trumpet or French horn.
“Whatever (instrument) anyone plays, we could really use them,” said Joe Krouse, band director.
Currently, OCB has about 25 members.
COVID-19 has reduced the number, Krouse said, because some regulars are older and remain anxious about the health risks connected with getting out.
Krouse would like to see the band grow to about 40 strong.
OCB performs all types of music, including Sousa marches and Elvis tunes.
“It’s more of a potpourri of different styles of music,” Krouse said.
During summer, the group performs monthly at Smothers Park. OCB also plays at gatherings on Memorial Day and Flag Day, to name a few annual events.
The group rehearses from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Rehearsals recently moved from Buena Vista Baptist Church to a former store in Towne Square Mall, which donated a space for rehearsals across from Hibbett Sports.
The mall space offers more room for members to spread out and practice safe physical distancing, Krouse said. For rehearsals, he positions chairs 7 feet from each other in every direction.
The public is free to stand or sit in the mall’s corridor and listen during rehearsals, Krouse said.
He’s been a member of the band about three years.
At one time, Krouse was a music teacher.
“I joined the band because I like to play, and I wasn’t getting to play,” he said.
When the band’s former director left the position, members asked Krouse to take over.
Joining OCB is an informal process. Anyone who would like to play with the band can attend a Sunday afternoon rehearsal. Potential members should bring their instruments.
“They can grab a seat and a folder of music,” Krouse said.
Those who would like more information before attending a rehearsal may send an email to owensborocommunityband@gmail.com or send a private message through OCB’s Facebook page.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.