The Owensboro-based glasswork business Greenhouse Holdings is in a legal dispute with an international union over whether or not the company violated a collective bargaining agreement.
The dispute stems from 2017, when owners of Greenhouse Holdings formed a new corporation, Clearview Glass and Glazing Contractors of Tennessee, to acquire the assets of another glass company in Tennessee.
At the time, the Tennessee glass company was in a collective bargaining agreement with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 91.
According to Greenhouse executive Dan Kinney, he told the union that they’d renew the agreement for the Tennessee business, but that the Owensboro company would remain a nonunion shop.
“Greenhouse says the union’s representatives accepted this stipulation. The union disagrees.” U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley explained in an opinion on the case. “(The union) maintains the parties never discussed keeping any of … Greenhouse’s shops as nonunion, and doing so would ‘defeat the purpose of organizing and violate the express terms of the CBA which Kinney signed.’ ”
The union filed a grievance against “Clearview Glass” — the trade name for Greenhouse and the Tennessee business — with the National Labor Relations Board in February 2020, alleging multiple violations, including improper terminations, wage and benefit withholdings and failure to provide bargaining information.
The dispute went to arbitration, which sided with the union and ordered Greenhouse Holdings to pay roughly $1.6 million to the “non-Tennessee” employees.
However, the parties disagree which entities were involved in the arbitration.
Greenhouse argued that it “never signed a collective bargaining agreement of any kind” and was not present in the arbitration, and that Clearview Tennessee “always has been a separate entity from Greenhouse.”
Greenhouse filed a lawsuit in federal court in March 2021, seeking a judge to declare the arbitration award “void and unenforceable.”
McKinley granted Greenhouse’s request in a ruling last November.
“Because only Clearview TN signed the CBA, it could only bind Clearview TN,” McKinley wrote in his decision. “Therefore, the court will grant Greenhouse’s motion to vacate ‘to the extent it applies to Greenhouse.’ ”
However, the union appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned McKinley’s ruling.
According to the appeals court, even if Greenhouse didn’t sign the collective bargaining agreement, the company could potentially still be bound by the arbitration decision if it consented to arbitrate. The appeals court ruled that McKinley erred in overturning the arbitration award without first investigating whether Greenhouse consented to arbitrate.
“We therefore vacate and remand for the district court to determine whether Greenhouse consented to arbitration,” the appeals court ruled.
McKinley scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Dec. 12 to determine whether Greenhouse consented to arbitration. The hearing will be held at the federal courthouse in Owensboro.
