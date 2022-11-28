The Owensboro-based glasswork business Greenhouse Holdings is in a legal dispute with an international union over whether or not the company violated a collective bargaining agreement.

The dispute stems from 2017, when owners of Greenhouse Holdings formed a new corporation, Clearview Glass and Glazing Contractors of Tennessee, to acquire the assets of another glass company in Tennessee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.