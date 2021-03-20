Owensboro got a Christmas present in 1970 when the U.S. Census Bureau certified its population at 50,329 on Dec. 24.
That qualified the city as a metropolitan area.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce worked hard to get that coveted status, tracking down 578 people who had not been counted by census takers in the spring.
But now, after half a century, there’s a move in Washington to take metropolitan status away from Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown and 141 other metros across America.
The Associated Press reported on March 6 that the federal government is proposing to downgrade those cities from metropolitan statistical area designation to “micropolitan.”
And city officials across America, including Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, are worried that the move could affect both federal funding and economic development.
“It would negatively impact us, Bowling Green and Elizabethtown,” he said this week. “It’s helpful to have Hancock and McLean counties as part of our MSA for grants. There are unintended consequences with actions like this.”
Watson said he’s been talking with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office about the proposal.
“They’re studying what the impact would be,” he said.
Stephanie Penn, McConnell’s spokeswoman, said, “Our office is aware and has been in contact with local officials.”
“It’s a little disconcerting,” City Manager Nate Pagan said. “We’re still trying to get information. We’re trying to determine if it will affect our community development block grants or other grants.”
Guthrie concernedU.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, whose district includes all three Kentucky cities that would be affected, said, “I’m very concerned about the potential negative impact on economic development and federal funding that the Office of Management and Budget’s proposal would have on cities in the Second District.”
He said, “The proposal claims downgrading the classification of certain cities from a metropolitan statistical area to a micropolitan would be just for statistical purposes, but from my time working in state and federal government, I know the difference that designations can make on funding opportunities.”
Guthrie said, “Local officials have also expressed their concerns, and I have relayed those to the Office of Management and Budget. I’m following this issue closely, and I’m waiting to hear back from the Office of Management and Budget.”
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment on the matter.
The AP story says, “Under the new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years.”
It said, “A committee of representatives from federal statistical agencies recently made the recommendations to the Office of Management and Budget, saying it’s purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas. As a practical matter, however, that is how it’s often used.
“Several housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are tied to communities being metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, so the designation change concerns some city officials.”
In 2006, the Chamber of Commerce pushed to increase the size of the local metro by adding more counties to Daviess, Hancock and McLean in an effort to attract more national retailers and restaurants.
From 1970 to 2003, the local metro was only Daviess County.
In 2003, Hancock and McLean were added.
Efforts to add Ohio have been made to no avail.
The local metro’s population is now estimated at 116,506.
But the proposal in Washington is based on the urban area and doesn’t include rural areas.
That’s 70,543 people in Owensboro, 78,306 in Bowling Green and 73,467 in Elizabethtown.
In 2006, when the chamber was pushing to add more counties to the MSA, Ron Crouch, who was then director of the Kentucky State Data Center in Louisville, said, “A lot of companies look at the size of a metropolitan area in making decisions about whether to locate there.”
The AP story said the rural micropolitan “communities are concerned that (creating) more micropolitan areas would increase competition for federal funding targeting rural areas.”
The story said that in 1950 when the 50,000 threshold was set, about half of Americans lived in metros.
Now 86% do.
‘Winners and losers’The AP story said, “Nancy Potok, a former chief statistician of the Office of Management and Budget who helped develop the new recommendations, acknowledged that officials in some cities will be upset with the changes because they believe it could hurt efforts to lure jobs or companies to their communities.”
It added, “’There are winners and losers when you change these designations,’ Potok said. ‘A typical complaint comes from economic development when you are trying to attract investments. You want to say you are part of a dynamic MSA. There’s a perception associated with it. If your area gets dumped out of an MSA, then you feel disadvantaged.’ ”
The AP quoted Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire, saying, “It seems like everything is ad hoc, rather than having been determined by serious research.”
He added, “The definitions have been relatively stable since 1950. All of the sudden, they change these, and at least in my mind, there isn’t a compelling research-based process that has driven this decision.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.