From fish fries to Derby parties and church functions, Owensboro residents Larry and Theresa Payne have years of experience cooking tasty treats for their friends and family.
So when Larry was laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to turn his hobby into a profession.
“I said to her, ‘I can’t get a job anymore because I’m too old. What do you think about me getting a trailer?’ ” said Larry, a former construction superintendent. “We prayed about it for a while before we made this decision.”
The Paynes bought their trailer in August, and Larry spent the next two months outfitting it with plumbing, automatic awnings, custom wheels and other features.
On the gleaming chrome interior, Larry installed a six-burner griddle, funnel cake burner, and other cooking supplies.
Larry also added a wide-screen television on the outside, and has the logo of his new business — Firehouse 29 BBQ & Grill — prominently displayed.
Theresa said they have taken the trailer to two neighborhoods so far, and are set to be in business Monday at a Halloween event in Lewisport.
“We’re going to get up in that thing and sell a bunch of funnel cakes, fried Twinkies and Oreos,” Larry said with a grin.
Theresa said they also already have their spot reserved for next Summer’s Friday After 5 events in Owensboro. By then, they hope to have a custom menu that includes dishes named after some of their grandchildren.
Some of the Paynes’ best dishes include shredded pork, smoked bologna, fried fish, and rib-eye sandwiches, Larry said.
Larry said he’s grateful to be able to live out a dream he’s had for more than 15 years.
And when the time comes, he and his wife will move on to their next adventure, he said.
“My goal is to get this thing up and running and have some fun in it,” he said. “And when we get tired of doing it, we’ll sell it, put the money in our pockets, and go do something else.”
