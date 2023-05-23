ODT 42ND SEASON DOM

Joy Johnson, front, Natalie Lopez, left, Jennie Boggess, back, and Bonnie Marks, right, of Owensboro Dance Theatre, are getting ready for ODT’s 42nd season.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Throughout the next few months, the Owensboro Dance Theatre will be gearing up for its 42nd season, which will be highlighted by three large-scale concerts and the return of an event after a four-year hiatus, all taking place at the RiverPark Center.

Under the theme — “The Power! The Beauty! The Passion!” — ODT will kick off its 2023-24 performance schedule with the annual “The German American Bank Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, with school performances taking place at 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

