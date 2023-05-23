Throughout the next few months, the Owensboro Dance Theatre will be gearing up for its 42nd season, which will be highlighted by three large-scale concerts and the return of an event after a four-year hiatus, all taking place at the RiverPark Center.
Under the theme — “The Power! The Beauty! The Passion!” — ODT will kick off its 2023-24 performance schedule with the annual “The German American Bank Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, with school performances taking place at 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1.
Based on Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” the concert will feature ODT’s pre-professional company, five professional dancers and over 130 community members taking part.
The event debuted with ODT back in 1993 and has become a community tradition. Last year’s event was a return-to-form as the cast was able to perform without masks since 2019 due to the cautions and restrictions regarding COVID-19.
Natalie Lopez, ODT’s assistant artistic director, said she’s looking forward to bringing in new cast members and “seeing the kids now of age” getting the opportunity to be part of a “great tradition.”
Additionally, ODT will see the return of its annual “Snowball Daddy Daughter Dance,” which comes back after last taking place in 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1.
The event will include dinner, a dance contest, photo booth, a “wondrous” snowfall, games and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in their Christmas best or ugly Christmas sweater attire for prizes.
“We’re really excited to bring (this) back,” Lopez said. “It’s just so fun to see the dads, the grandparents, the uncles, the brothers bringing their siblings … whether they’re dressed to the nines or they’re in some type of Christmas outfit …. You see it all.
“It begins the Christmas season,” said Bonnie Marks, ODT’s executive director.
In 2024, ODT will see the return of “Dance Battle Extravaganza” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, which showcases a variety of dancers from trained professionals to local community members.
The first act will feature Giordano Dance Chicago, a professional jazz dance company led by artistic director Nan Giordano, while the second act of the show will highlight the talent from the community as the battles will “take front and center stage.”
Dance battle teams typically consist of nonprofits, small businesses and schools.
Three judges will take part in the selection process of helping determine the battle winner.
The event serves as a fundraiser where every dollar raised provides over 200 students to witness the art of dance on stage and takes the art of dance into area schools and facilities for individuals with disabilities.
The funds will also help bring “the joy of movement” to dancers between the ages of 65-103 at area assisted living facilities and at ODT’s home studio, while also educating area students on movement, dance and its relation to science, history and nutrition.
“ ‘Dance Battle …’ usually raises a couple thousand dollars a year, and it’s very much appreciated,” said Jennie Boggess, ODT’s development director, “but it is also the biggest opportunity for us to involve people from around our entire community, even sometimes outside the county, and get them on stage … and unite them with a professional dance company at the same time.”
The season will conclude with “In Concert featuring Aladdin… Secrets of The Magic Carpet” at 7 p.m. March 16 and 3 p.m. March 17, with school performances taking place at 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. March 15.
The first act will include dance pieces from professional guest artist choreographers utilizing a variety of dance styles performed by ODT company members, while the second act will “take to the sky on a magic carpet ride” provided by Louisville-based company ZFX Flying Effects complemented by moving digital backdrops filled with “an explosion of familiar and new songs, energetic dancing and imaginative costumes.”
Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director, said “Aladdin” was first presented back in 2015 and was “extremely profitable” and “a really fun show” that she feels the public will enjoy once again.
“I think the stage will, again, turn into a fantasy world of ‘Aladdin,’ ” she said.
Johnson, who co-founded ODT with Karen Carothers, said “it feels exciting” to continue the organization’s legacy for all these years and thanks those working alongside her and who have shown up in the audience.
“(There’s) such a great staff, and that makes a big difference,” she said. “We have a lot of people that support us.”
Season tickets went on sale May 1 for current season ticket holders and will go on sale for the general public season from June 1 to Oct. 1.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing odt1982@gmail.com or by calling 270-684-9580.
For more information visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
