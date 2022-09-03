These days, people tend to think of Owensboro in terms of bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue.
But it’s also a manufacturing city.
In its July/August issue, Business Facilities Magazine named the Owensboro Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Hancock and McLean counties — as a “Top 10 Manufacturing Hub” for cities of fewer than 150,000 people.
Owensboro ranked sixth in the standings, which included Columbus, Indiana; Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Lima, Ohio; Decatur, Illinois; Kankakee, Illinois; Napa, California; Morristown, Tennessee; Dalton, Georgia; and Kokomo, Indiana.
It was the only Kentucky city ranked.
This was the second time this year that the city has been recognized for its manufacturing.
Earlier this year, a study of 294 cities by AdvisorSmith, a company that provides information resources for small business owners, ranked Owensboro at No. 16 among the “Top 50 Cities with Strong Manufacturing Economies.”
And it ranked the city at No. 10 among smaller cities.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “This Top 10 ranking exemplifies the work we’ve put into making the Greater Owensboro region one of the premier manufacturing destinations in the country.”
She added, “Business Facilities Magazine specializes in educating corporate executives on prime locations for future business and growth, to be published by them is an honor.”
Mayor Tom Watson said the new ranking “is yet another illustration of the great work we’re doing in the Greater Owensboro region to continue bringing new investment to our area. Every time Owensboro is mentioned in a national ranking like this, I feel a strong sense of pride for our wonderful community. We must keep the momentum going. Hopefully this will result in more growth and economic development in our community.”
And Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the ranking “reinforces the efforts of the city, county, EDC, and the commonwealth to build success for Owensboro-Daviess County in the manufacturing industry. With our commitment to cultivating growth and development, we will continue to see new and existing companies invest in our community, creating positive momentum for years to come.”
Johnson said earlier that the community’s 106 manufacturing facilities employed 6,330 people who earned an average of $62,648 a year, as of last summer.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says that 9,500 people are employed in manufacturing here.
That’s up from a low of 7,300 in 2010, but down from a high of 10,500 in 1999.
Johnson said manufacturing contributed $1.03 billion to the county’s gross domestic product — the total value of goods and services produced by a region — in 2020.
The AdvisorSmith study earlier this year found that the city’s manufacturing output grew by 3.5% between 2015 and 2019 and the per capita manufacturing output came to $16,126.
The growth rate for manufacturing jobs was 4.4% between 2015 and 2019, the report said.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
