Windy Hollow Biscuit House and Dee’s Diner were collectively giving away thousands of eggs Friday — all made possible by a customer.
“One of our customers, who’s become a friend, has a mission and they pick up food occasionally, and this time it happened to be eggs,” said Evelyn Miller, owner of Windy Hollow Biscuit House. “He asked me if I could get rid of a pallet, I said, ‘I don’t know; how many eggs are on a pallet?,’ and it’s over 10,000.”
Knowing the eggs would go bad before she could use them all, Miller decided to give them away.
“It took 45 minutes to get rid of almost 10,000 eggs,” she said. “We go through a significant number of eggs, being a breakfast restaurant, but standing next to a 6-foot pallet of eggs is daunting when you don’t know what you’re doing with them.”
Jabez Ministries had picked up more than 880,000 eggs from a poultry farm in Bremen and donated them to various locations around the county, Miller said.
“It’s been really fun meeting the families and listening to some of their stories,” she said. “My background is nonprofit work — I worked at a food bank — and there’s nothing more rewarding than giving back.
“They’re not my eggs, but we still have an opportunity to share them with our community.”
Miller said that, during the distribution, she heard several stories of how people would use the eggs and what it would mean to them.
“One said she had two athletes in her house, and they eat five or six eggs every meal,” she said. “Others have elderly parents (or people with special needs) that live with them, that can’t get out and go grocery shopping, so this was an opportunity for them to share with their neighbors, to share with their families or be able to cook.”
Miller said those who picked up eggs were mindful of others at the giveaway and even cracked a few jokes during the process.
Hallie McCarty, Miller’s daughter, helped with the distribution and ran through a few of the puns heard at the giveaway.
“ ‘We’re cracking up,’ ‘a good cracking time,’ ‘eggscellent,’ ‘anything yolk-worthy,’ ” McCarty said.
Dee’s Diner, another recipient of the eggs, also hosted an egg giveaway.
“We had people that do a lot of charitable work, and they asked me if I wanted some eggs,” said Dee Harper, owner of Dee’s Diner. “I didn’t realize that it was going to be this many eggs. Apparently they gave them out all across Owensboro to shelters and to rehab facilities and everywhere.”
Harper said she could have sold the eggs for a profit, but knew that it was not what the eggs were for.
“They were given to me as a donation, so to profit from them would be wrong in my eyes,” she said. “It went over well, everybody really wanted some eggs. They’ve been coming in, getting eggs and putting it on Facebook with
Harper said they managed to give away almost 8,000 eggs before noon, reflecting the community’s need for the eggs.
“I’ve been humbled by it,” Harper said. “It’s something so simple as an egg, it got me a lot of hearts.
“I’m humbled. It brings tears to my eyes that an egg would mean that much to somebody.”
