The Owensboro Family YMCA has received a $9,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) to support a roofing project on a new childcare center.
Gen. Gary Boschert, commanding general of the HOKC, said 2022-23 was “another generous year for Colonels,” according to a press release. “We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 nonprofits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels’ generosity is heartfelt and well-spent on worthy agencies across the commonwealth.
