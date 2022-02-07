The sound of skates gliding across the ice filled Owensboro’s Edge Ice Center last week as members of the Owensboro Figure Skating Club practiced for a competition next month.
Ashley Harley, club president, said the Owensboro Figure Skating Club was founded in 1997. It has 11 skaters from nine families.
“They work very hard out there on the ice,” Harley said. “Sometimes they have up to four routines at a time that they have to memorize for competition.”
Depending on skill level, each skater’s routine can last between one to two minutes. Most of the club skaters fall somewhere in the middle of that time, Harley said.
Mandy Crow, club treasurer, said there will be about 150 skaters competing in 10th annual Ice Sports Industry competition March 25-27 at the Edge Ice Center.
“It is a three-day event, so all of our girls are getting their routines down,” Harley said.
The skating competition is open to the public and free to attend.
Harley said the Owensboro Figure Skating Club is available to all age groups and skill levels, but skaters are required to sign up for skating lessons.
“They come to the rink and sign up for lessons,” she said. “The lessons are through the Edge Ice Center, and you can go to the city website for that information, and once you start taking lessons, you are eligible to join the club.”
Harley said the club provides an avenue for local skaters to improve in both confidence and skill level, as well as make new friends.
“They have a group text chat for the skaters,” she said.
Hannah Phelps, 14, said she and her sister, Ava, skated in Evansville before her family relocated to Owensboro.
“When we moved here, my mom was looking for summer camps to drop us into, and since we already did ice skating somewhere else, she decided to put us in the camp when it first opened,” Phelps said.
Phelps said one of the things that she liked most about figure skating when she started is the cool temperature of the ice rink that helps keep skaters from getting overheated, unlike in sports played outdoors.
Sarah Evans, club vice president, said her daughters began skating in the summer skating program as an introduction to figure skating.
“They were pretty little when they started out, and as their skills improved, they were able to join the club, and they were taking lessons,” Evans said.
For more information about the Owensboro Figure Skating Club, email owensborofigureskatingclub@gmail.com.
