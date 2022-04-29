Owensboro has not only claimed the title of “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,” it has “put teeth into it,” Mike Simpson, chairman of the International Bluegrass Music Association, told the Kentucky Association for Economic Development on Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Simpson, a Bowling Green developer, is a former chairman of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s board.

Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed Owensboro as the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” last year.

Watson also created a task force, and Simpson helped it hire Paul Schiminger, executive director of the IBMA from 2015 to 2021, to help recruit bluegrass businesses and manufacturers to Owensboro.

“Our hope is to drive economic development,” Simpson said. “But it won’t happen overnight.”

He said there are always naysayers with any idea, and there are naysayers in Owensboro.

And bluegrass, Simpson said, is only a small piece of the American music pie.

“But it is unique,” he said.

Simpson said the Hall of Fame has created a bluegrass television show, “My Bluegrass Story,” which is seen on RFD-TV.

He said he was at a recent concert at the Hall of Fame and met a couple from Nebraska who had driven to Owensboro for a show just because they had seen the Hall of Fame on TV.

Simpson also has ties to Ohio County and the origins of bluegrass.

Cleve Baize, his great-grandfather, was one of the musicians in Rosine who a young Bill Monroe played music with at community dances.

The fact that Monroe, “the Father of Bluegrass Music,” was born in Rosine, roughly 30 miles from Owensboro, strengthens the city’s claim, Simpson said.

And the fact that in 1985, Terry Woodward of Owensboro helped create the IBMA and move it to Owensboro in its formative years is another factor in the city’s claim, he said.

The IBMA has since moved to Nashville, but Simpson said the fact that it came of age in Owensboro can’t be forgotten.

The Hall of Fame, he said, “is the centerpiece of Owensboro’s downtown renaissance.”

ROMP, an annual festival put on by the Hall of Fame, brings more than 25,000 fans to Owensboro from more than 35 states and several countries each June, Simpson said.

Bluegrass, he said, like jazz, is an “original American art form.”

