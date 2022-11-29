After five generations of being a family-owned company, Owensboro Grain will be acquired by agricultural giant Cargill, the two firms announced Monday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Owensboro Grain CEO Helen Cornell told the Messenger-Inquirer that the transaction is still subject to approval of the Department of Justice, as per the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act — a law that requires certain transactions to be reported to federal antitrust regulators.
Cornell said the acquisition won’t result in layoffs or employment reductions at the company.
“I think Cargill understands that our employees are our special sauce,” she said.
Cornell — whose great grandfather, Henry E. O’Bryan, founded Owensboro Grain in 1906 — said family members involved with the company will also stay employed. However, Owensboro Grain will become Cargill’s fully owned and controlled subsidiary, she said.
Cornell also said the transaction won’t affect any of Owensboro Grain’s ongoing projects, including its plans to purchase the old Daviess County Middle School on E. Fourth St., which closed earlier this year.
“Cargill wants that property just as we did. We’re waiting to be told by [Daviess County Public Schools] that they’re ready to close,” she said. “I think it’s like Owensboro Grain — they view it as prime riverfront property.”
For her part, Cornell said she will be stepping down as Owensboro Grain’s president and CEO once the transaction is finalized. She said her retirement was planned before the acquisition talks began.
“I won’t leave before everyone is comfortable with the acquisition,” she added.
Cornell described Owensboro Grain’s sale as bitter-sweet.
“It was a very hard decision for the family, but we recognize the industry we’re operating in is undergoing dynamic changes,” she said. “You have to be global to compete in this market … The family feels [Owensboro Grain] will be in better hands in a global firm.”
Founded by William Wallace Cargill in Iowa in 1865, Cargill has grown to have a presence in some 70 countries — employing about 150,000 workers, according to its website.
According to Forbes, Cargill is the largest private company in the United States with annual revenue of around $134.4 billion — outranking other companies such as Koch Industries and Publix Super Markets.
In Monday’s announcement, Cargill said it is buying Owensboro Grain “to modernize and increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network to support growing demand for oilseeds driven by food, feed and renewable fuel markets.”
Leonardo Aguiar, president of Cargill’s North American agricultural supply chain, also said his company was interested in Owensboro Grain due to the companies’ common histories.
“Our two companies have tremendous operational histories, similar heritages as grain merchants, and values, including an unwavering commitment to prioritizing people — making this a tremendous fit,” Aguiar said. “Additionally, this is a significant milestone in Cargill’s journey to create a connected and modernized grain experience for our customers.”
