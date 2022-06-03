Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced Thursday an easing of visitor restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health director of marketing and public relations, said Thursday that the most significant change announced is visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and under have been removed.
“Since COVID-19 began to wane, we have been slowly loosening some of the restrictions and creeping back to a pre-pandemic state,” Hamby said. “So very slowly, very carefully, very methodically, we have been doing that.”
While visitors ages 12 and under will now be allowed in the main hospital, some exceptions still apply, including Maternity Services, where there are established sibling visiting hours, and Critical Care, which will resume pre-COVID-19 guidelines with no visitors under age 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.