Owensboro Health distributed its first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
OH received its first round of Moderna vaccines Wednesday night. It received 4,000 doses, according to Marketing Coordinator Brian Hamby.
The first OH health care worker to receive a vaccine Thursday morning was Dr. Cletus Oppong, who specializes in occupational medicine.
Oppong said it was an exciting day. He said he hopes getting the vaccine will encourage others in the community to do the same.
“I kind of saw it as a way to let people know it’s safe to receive it and they should get excited and all get in line as soon as it’s made available to them,” he said. “I’m excited for it to be in the area for the citizens of the community … so we can all kind of get over this whole year.”
Hamby said OH is expecting weekly shipments in the future, as per the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
“We are expecting weekly shipments going forward and starting next week, we expect to get more,” he said. “I’m sure that can vary, but we do expect more next week.”
Hamby said it is OH’s hope that the vaccine will help begin to turn around the pandemic.
“We’re hoping this is the tool that can help us start turning the tide and have a much different 2021 … Owensboro Health is honored to be in that leadership role in this community and in this region,” he said.
Hamby said OH was able to vaccinate 350 healthcare workers throughout Thursday.
He said the process of preparing the vaccine has taken the effort of many different departments and OH is happy to finally see the fruits of that labor.
“We are overjoyed … we have been preparing for this day for several months now,” he said. “We’ve been anticipating this day for a while, we didn’t know when it would come, but we are grateful to finally get here, to finally have this resource and this tool to just fight this pandemic.”
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson read a proclamation Thursday morning at OH dedicated to health care workers and first responders, declaring Dec. 1, 2020 “Healthcare Professionals and First Responders Day.”
Watson said after having worked in health care for nearly five decades and family who also work in the field, he understands how trying the job can be, especially now during a global pandemic.
“People don’t really understand the stress and strain that 2020’s been and I thought it would just be a nice thing to recognize them,” he said. “After a while, everybody goes numb to what’s going on and you start taking stuff for granted and I wanted to kind of bring this back into people’s thoughts.”
Watson said that although the process to finally receive the vaccine was a long one, it serves as a miracle for the community, especially this time of year.
“It was kind of a long, drawn out process, but they’re working themselves to death here at the hospital getting everybody in,” he said. “It’s that little spark of hope ... We’ve fought through it this long and now we’re going to get a vaccine and maybe the tide is turning.”
In an announcement from OH, Dr. Michael Muzoora who specializes in pulmonology, said he believes the vaccine is what is needed to turn the pandemic around.
“I’ve been involved in treating coronavirus right from the outbreak ... The effect has been quite profound from the loss of life, to families, to strain on the health care system, to the health care workers,” he said. “I do strongly believe that the way we will eventually get a hand over this pandemic is going to be through vaccination.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
