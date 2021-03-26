Owensboro Health announced this week that it would begin registering anyone ages 16 and older for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Marketing Coordinator Brian Hamby said the health system will still continue prioritizing tiers 1A, 1B and 1C, which include health care workers, education and daycare personnel, first responders, essential workers and individuals ages 60 plus.
However, Hamby said, OH will begin scheduling anyone ages 16 and older and from any additional tiers depending on available vaccine doses and open appointments.
Based on communication with state authorities, Hamby said OH anticipates opening vaccinations through its health care system to everyone at some point in April.
“We encourage everyone to sign up now,” he said.
OH is currently receiving 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine weekly, as well as 300 Moderna doses for OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital and 300 Moderna doses for OH Twin Lakes Regional Health Center in Leitchfield. The health care system administered its 50,000th vaccination last week. It began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Christmas Eve, according to Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president of medical affairs.
Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine through OH can do so by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Once individuals add their name to the waiting list, OH will reach out via email, text message or phone call to begin setting an appointment date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.