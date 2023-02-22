The president of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital told city commissioners Tuesday the hospital system is working on initiatives to expand care and build its workforce, while adding geriatric doctors and looking at the possibility of adding a facility on the city’s west side.

Owensboro Health president and CEO Mark Marsh presented OH’s annual update to commissioners at City Hall. Marsh said the hospital system has a goal of providing more access to primary care, including to the homeless.

