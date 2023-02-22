The president of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital told city commissioners Tuesday the hospital system is working on initiatives to expand care and build its workforce, while adding geriatric doctors and looking at the possibility of adding a facility on the city’s west side.
Owensboro Health president and CEO Mark Marsh presented OH’s annual update to commissioners at City Hall. Marsh said the hospital system has a goal of providing more access to primary care, including to the homeless.
“We know during COVID, folks could not get into health care,” Marsh said. “That really hurt us, because we saw people were delaying care.”
The system’s emergency departments saw almost 94,000 patients in 2022, while OH medical staff conducted just under 100,000 primary care appointments, Marsh said.
On access, Marsh said 63% of people seeking primary health care through OH are seen within 14 days.
“That’s above the national benchmark,” Marsh said. “We’ve made a lot of strides in that area.”
Marsh said the system is extending medical coverage through the use of mobile clinics and through options that were used frequently during the pandemic, such as telehealth.
“We have to use our resources even better today than ever before,” he said. “We are not producing enough physicians ... We don’t have as many primary care physicians as we once did, and we’re not going to.”
A hospital goal is to become more efficient in finding ways to provide care, Marsh said.
“You are going to see a lot more in mobile, ambulatory and virtual visits,” he said. “We are getting smarter, and we have to adapt and adjust.”
Marsh told city commissioner Bob Glenn outreach like the mobile clinics would be able to expand care to the city’s homeless population.
“We believe through those mobile clinics, we are going to meet a lot of those needs,” Marsh said.
The hospital system, which is spread across several counties, is the largest employer in the state west of Louisville, Marsh said.
The Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center, a training facility for health professionals, will open in the fall, Marsh said. The center will help OH “grow our own workforce.”
“We are going to grow 1,000 healthcare workers per year” through partnerships with colleges and high schools, he said.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright asked if the hospital system was looking to provide emergency services in other parts of the city outside the hospital campus on Pleasant Valley Road.
“Do you see there may be a satellite emergency room in another part of the city where people can get to the hospital quicker than having to go across town?” Smith-Wright asked. A satellite emergency room is needed “on the west end or closer to the west end” where residents might not be able to afford an ambulance ride to the main hospital, she said.
Marsh said, “we’ve got some space identified,” but it was too early to discuss the plan further.
“That’s something that’s near and dear to our heart,” Marsh said. “I feel very strong within the next six months, you are going to see something happen.”
When asked if the hospital was looking to add geriatric physicians, Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer for OH, said the hospital has one geriatrician and has a second preparing to start in about six weeks.
“Our goal is to have four geriatricians, so we’ll have a full department,” he said.
