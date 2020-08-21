Thirty-five regional projects will receive a total of $640,000 from Owensboro Health’s Community Health Investments Grant program.
The annual awards were announced Thursday morning via OH’s website and Facebook page.
“Health care is a service business, and we are here to serve others,” Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO, said in a video message. “And so it is with all the grant recipients here today. Together, we are all here because of our service to others.”
Strahan thanked OH’s community partners, who provide many programs focused on healing and improving the quality of life for residents in the health system’s service area. Many of the programs nonprofits offer target the health system’s priority focus areas, which are tobacco and related diseases, older adults and aging, arts in healing, and children and school health.
“Of all the things we do at Owensboro Health, none could be more important than partnering with the communities and the people we serve and who serve others,” Strahan said.
Since 2009, OH has invested more than $7 million in area agencies through the Community Health Investments Grant program.
One of the grants announced Thursday will fund a StoryWalk at LuRay Park in Central City and along a portion of the Rails to Trails walkway that stretches between Central City and Greenville.
Janet Harris, director of Muhlenberg County Public Libraries, said the project would have been delayed without OH’s financial support.
The library system’s officials have talked about installing StoryWalks for about two years, Harris said.
“This (grant) enables us to do two when we would have normally done one at a time,” she said.
The Daviess County Community Access Project, which links residents in need with free prescription medications through pharmaceutical company assistance programs, received an OH grant.
“This grant will assist with paying for case managers’ services that will help our community get $3 million in prescription assistance,” said Suzanne Craig, DC CAP project manager. “(OH’s) grant money is a good investment. For each dollar invested in our program, on average $36 is returned back to the community in donated prescriptions.
“We thank Owensboro Health for their generosity, but we also thank them for caring about improved access to care in our community.”
At Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, the OH grant will support the Bountiful Kids program, which provides cooking classes, swimming lessons, and education on tobacco and vaping, among other things.
Those programs would not be possible without OH’s financial support, said Ryan Bibb, director of operations.
Through the Community Health Investments Grant program, OH impacts thousands of lives across the region every year, Bibb said.
“Like everything else, (programs at nonprofits don’t) happen without financial support and backing from the community,” he said. “We’re very appreciative.”
Agencies and projects funded for the upcoming fiscal year can be found at OwensboroHealth.org/2021Grants.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.