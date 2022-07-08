Owensboro Health announced Russ Ranallo as its new chief financial officer on Thursday, effective immediately.
Ranallo, who replaces Jeff Thomas, said he is excited about his new position.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Ranallo said. “I’ve spent the vast majority of my career, almost all of my career, to get to this point, and I love this community and this organization. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to continue to serve this organization.”
Ranallo graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1992 with a degree in pre-professional studies, with a concentration in pre-med and accounting. He earned a master’s degree in health administration from Western Kentucky University in 1994.
Ranallo worked for Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital from 1994 to 1995 before working four years at West Penn Allegheny Health System. He returned to Owensboro in 1999, when he began work at Owensboro Mercy Health Systems.
As CFO, Ranallo will report directly to OH Chief Executive Officer Mark Marsh on matters related to budgeting, payroll, facilities management and IT and accounting systems.
“He also assists the president in developing a vision for the system and meeting both short-term and long-term objectives,” a release stated.
Marsh said Ranallo’s qualifications made him an easy choice to fill the position. He started at OH as a director of reimbursement and of special projects and became vice president of finances in 2005, the position he held until his promotion to CFO.
“His longevity, his knowledge, the right cultural fit, he has tremendous trust throughout the community, with all the team members,” Marsh said. “He’s just a great asset. It was a very, very easy choice for us, and having the right person in this position is important.”
During his time with OH, Ranallo has been heavily involved in the healthcare system’s growth.
He currently serves as chair for the Kentucky Hospital Care Technical Advisory Committee.
“I’m very active with the Kentucky Hospital Association,” Ranallo said. “There’s a committee that five hospitals serve on that advises and works with Medicaid on hospital items. I’ve been a long-term member of that.”
OH and Ranallo have been on the committee for 17 years as a voting member. He was appointed chair about three years ago.
Ranallo said his goals are much the same as they have always been, which is to support the team members and OH in its mission of providing community care across its many campuses.
“The finance area supports the health system in their mission,” he said. “The finance side (of the strategic plan) will work to support and provide ability to carry out that vision.”
Ranallo is looking forward to his future with OH and the continuation of their healthcare mission.
“I love this place,” he said. “I think the world of our team members and our leadership here, and I look forward to the great things that Owensboro Health is going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.