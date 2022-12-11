OWENWS-12-11-22 BANJOLELES

Owensboro Health Vice President of Population Health Jim Tidwell, left, and Arts in Healing committee member Lauren Calhoun demonstrate the banjolele on the med-surg floor of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Banjoleles are available to patients by request to help combat boredom or stress during their hospital stay.

 Submitted

Owensboro Health patients can now learn how to play the banjolele during their stay, thanks to a new initiative from the hospital and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Owensboro Health billings supervisor Lauren Calhoun, who sits on the hospital’s Arts in Healing Committee, said the banjolele pilot program started several weeks ago on the hospital’s med-surg floor. The program is the brainchild of Bluegrass Music Museum Education Director Randy Lanham.

