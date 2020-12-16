While Owensboro Health was not among the first group of hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president of medical affairs, previously said the hospital is prepared to receive shipments next week.
Among the 11 hospitals receiving the first round of vaccines this week was Baptist Health Madisonville.
According to Brian Hamby, marketing coordinator at Owensboro Health, the Kentucky Department of Public Health determined which locations would be the first to receive vaccines based on several factors, including storage capacity, number of locations and number of cases in the area.
According to the incidence rate map released daily from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Daviess County was in the critical zone with a 62.3% positivity rate for COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Hopkins County’s positivity rate was also in the critical zone at 49.6%.
Kelley said Owensboro Health “may have expected” it could have been amongst those facilities to receive the first round of vaccines, but it ”is just a week difference.”
“We’re ready for whatever we get, however many we get and whichever product we get,” he said
Hamby said instead of trying to determine why Owensboro Health was not among the first round of vaccines, officials have focused their efforts on preparing to receive the second round.
“The good news is that Owensboro Health’s shipment will come very soon, and we are ready to receive our supplies whenever they are shipped,” he said. “We fully respect and appreciate the governor’s leadership and the guidance from KDPH ... We think the state’s plan is well-conceived and targets some of the hardest-hit areas.”
Hamby said Owensboro Health has ample storage capacity to receive “thousands of doses” of vaccines, if available.
Kelley said there are two vaccines Owensboro Health could receive, either by Pfizer or Moderna.
Though the technology behind both is similar, there is a difference between the two, Kelley said.
The Pfizer product, which Kelley said has to be stored in ultra low-temperature freezers, will only have a shelf life of five days once thawed. He said although distributing the product within those five days is doable, it does create a barrier and requires more haste.
The Moderna product has a longer shelf life of 30 days once thawed, he said.
“The Moderna product may be a little easier because of that shelf life of 30 days and it’s a little bit easier to get out to other places that do not have … these ultra-low freezers,” he said.
Kelley said the those most likely to receive vaccinations first at Owensboro Health will include long term care patients, as well as staff and health care employees with direct patient contact. Vaccines can be expected Monday at the earliest.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
