Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has named Beth Steele its chief operating officer. She will begin the role in January.
Steele replaces Debbie Bostic, who left the organization in September.
In her role as COO, Steele will direct the daily operations of OHRH, overseeing quality, patient safety, clinical operations, patient experience, financial performance and service line development.
Steele is currently the vice president of operations and the chief nursing officer for Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, which is part of the OhioHealth system.
She has held executive positions at OhioHealth since 2014 and has extensive experience with daily hospital operations, including nursing, emergency departments, surgical services, oncology, respiratory and rehabilitation.
“She has a high level of expertise in all areas of hospital operations,” OH stated in its announcement. “But just as impressive is her leadership style, which is very energetic, enthusiastic and kind — a wonderful fit for our Owensboro Health culture.”
Steele has also been the Grant Medical Center’s lead executive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working to achieve financial stability and avoid layoffs, despite projections of potential losses and the suspension of elective surgeries.
Her tenure at OhioHealth also included construction projects in surgical services and within the neurosciences tower at Riverside Methodist Hospital, along with aligning the system care management team in population health.
Prior to OhioHealth, Steele worked for 16 years with Premier Health, based in Dayton, Ohio.
“Beth has impressive credentials and experience from some of Ohio’s top health care systems, and she is an outstanding addition to Owensboro Health,” said Mark Marsh, OH president and CEO. “She is also an energetic, team-oriented leader who will help build a great culture for our leaders and team members.”
Steele is set to begin her role as COO beginning Jan. 10.
“I am excited to be part of a growing health system that has so much potential to impact health care in western Kentucky and southern Indiana,” she said. “The facilities are amazing, but it all starts with our team members who deliver high-quality care to our patients every day. I look forward to meeting the team and learning how I can help them be successful.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.