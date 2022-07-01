Owensboro Health announced Thursday a return to a mask mandate for patients, visitors and team members throughout its system.
Brian Hamby, director of marketing at OH, said visitor requirements and all other COVID-19 precautions have not changed.
“So, it currently stands at two (visitors), rotating in and out, but there’s no limit to visitors that you can have,” Hamby said. “So nothing has changed with the visitor restriction or any of that.”
Hamby said the change in mask policy comes from an increase in COVID-19 cases among both patients and staff.
“We have documented an uptick in hospitalizations and positive tests,” Hamby said. “We’ve also seen a rise in the number of team members that are contracting COVID and missing work. It’s not a major trend just yet, but it is enough of an uptick that we felt it was important to go ahead and take another safety measure and put that in place and try to keep our team members, visitors and patients as safe as possible.”
Hamby said Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has “been hovering around 10 cases” for roughly two weeks. It had 10 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported Daviess County had 188 new COVID-19 cases between June 20-26 — six more cases than reported the previous week.
Clay Horton, GRDHD’s public health director, attributed the spike in new cases to the new omicron variants — B.A.4 and B.A.5. He expects the two variants to become the dominant strains in the United States within the next few weeks.
Hamby said people should be aware of the virus during their summer vacations.
“We do think people should note it and take precautions,” he said. “Just have it in their minds as they’re going about the summer. We certainly are glad that we’ve reached this point; we’re at a much better situation than we were several months ago, so that is good.”
Still, with a recent uptick in cases, Hamby said taking added precautions is the prudent move.
“More and more people are getting it, so while we don’t think it’s time for alarm or anything like that, we do think it’s time for some wise precautions,” he said. “We are definitely requiring our team members to be masked in any kind of area where they’ll encounter patients or be in contact with the public in any way.
“But there are private office settings, or business settings, where you can still be optional with your mask choice.”
Other COVID-19 related guidelines can be found on the OH website, owensborohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.