Bicycle helmets reduce the risk of a head injury during a crash by 85%, according to Kay Ewing, a nurse who serves as Owensboro Health’s community injury prevention educator.
For that reason, Owensboro Health tries to get as many helmets onto children’s heads as possible through outreach programming that provides them at no cost. This year proves to make that task challenging with social distancing guidelines, but OH, along with Daviess County Public Schools, is working to ensure helmets are still available, Ewing said.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, at three DCPS summer feeding program sites, 252 bicycle helmets will be given away, while supplies last. The helmets were donated by OH and will be available at Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive; Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road; and Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56.
“We still would like to get the helmets out into the community, and we thought this would be one opportunity to get them to folks who might not have them, especially children,” Ewing said.
May is also Bicycle Awareness Month, she said, so the time is appropriate.
Lisa Sims, DCPS food services director, said the donation of helmets is another example of partnerships within the community.
She said the district is “incredibly grateful” to OH for providing the helmets for children.
“We all know that teaching proper nutrition and promoting physical activity go hand-in-hand with helping those children grow up to be healthier adults,” Sims said.
DCPS has been providing meals for area children under the age of 18 throughout school closures due to COVID-19. The current schedule of meals will conclude on Friday, and on Monday, new locations and hours will be enacted. DCPS meals will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
A complete list of feeding site locations, schedules and menus are posted at www.dcps.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
