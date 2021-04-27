Daviess County Public Schools is the recipient of a $200,000 grant from Owensboro Health, which is to go toward the cost of Apollo and Daviess County high schools’ new and updated athletic facilities that were both completed over a year ago.
The financial gift will be presented to school officials during a ceremony Tuesday, April 27, at the city-county track meet at Apollo.
The presentation will take place at 5 p.m.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said in a release that this grant represents “the highest ideals” of the mission shared by both the health organization and the school district, “which is to ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn and grow as healthy, productive members of society.”
“Our high school athletic facilities will serve generations of students who participate in sports, band and other activities, or who simply enjoy the spirit of camaraderie in attending games and other events in these stadiums,” Robbins said.
The new Eagle Stadium was completed at Apollo in 2019. The DCPS Board of Education voted to build a new Apollo stadium because the space used for the former student parking lot was going to be needed for a new addition — the one currently being built at the school. It was determined that the stadium would be moved and rebuilt along Southtown Boulevard.
Daviess County High School’s Reid Stadium also received an upgrade simultaneously, with both stadiums totaling about $17 million.
Reid Stadium’s renovation included a revamp and remodel of its existing bleachers, including providing more ADA seating at the top and bottom of the stadium.
Both fields received synthetic turf fields, what is referred to as a “broken back” track which allowed them to be more elongated to fit a wide soccer infield. New entry buildings were built at both stadiums, as well, which include concessions, a ticket booth and restrooms.
Apollo’s stadium was brand new, and because it was built so far away from the school it also included a new field house, with locker rooms, restrooms and concessions.
Greg Strahan, Owensboro Health president and CEO, said children and school health are a priority focus area for the health organization, and this contribution to DCPS is part of its mission: to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities it serves.
“I have no doubt that this investment in our local children will contribute to the overall health and wellness of our communities for years to come,” Strahan said.
