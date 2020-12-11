Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has added a new treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, Bamlanivimab, according to a press release from Owensboro Health.

While the treatment has not been “formally” approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it has been authorized for emergency use for COVID-19 patients through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, according to the release.

The treatment can be administered to COVID-19 patients at least 12 years of age who are at risk for progressing to severe symptoms and possible hospitalization. At-risk patients include those with an additional risk factor, such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

Bamlanivimab is a one-time outpatient procedure administered via infusion with the treatment expected to take about an hour followed by an hour of observation time, according to the release. A single dose is 700 mg.

In the press release, Owensboro Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Michael Kelley said the drug is a monoclonal antibody, which according to the FDA, is a protein meant to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight viruses. Kelley said the treatment may help lessen the progression of the virus.

“Bamlanivimab is designed to help the body’s immune system block the coronavirus from binding to our cells and replicating, which may decrease the viral load and lead to less progression of the disease,” Kelley said. “Although studies are ongoing, early research reviewed by the FDA suggested that the drug may have prevented hospitalizations.”

According to an FAQ release from the FDA, a clinical trial done to test the drug suggested that it would be efficient in combating hospitalizations and severe progression of the COVID-19 virus. Within 28 days of treatment, of the 850 clinical trial participants, 3% treated with Bamlanivimab required hospitalization and emergency room visits compared to 10% of the placebo-treated participants.

The treatment is not available to those who are already hospitalized or on oxygen therapy for COVID-19 or other medical conditions, the Owensboro Health press release said.

The FDA release stated that in a clinical trial on patients already hospitalized with advanced cases of COVID-19, data suggested that Bamlanivimab is unlikely to aid patients in recovery.

During the clinical trials, FDA reported only one allergic, or anaphylaxis reaction and one infusion-related reaction for the 850 participants. Both infusions were stopped and were resolved.

According to the FDA release, commonly reported side effects during the trials included nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, vomiting and pruritus.

The FDA release stated that Health and Human Services will review case counts and outbreaks across the U.S. and distribute to state and territorial health departments accordingly.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360