In recent months, some veterans and their families may have been told Owensboro Health is not in the Veterans Affairs network of health-care providers, so the health system cannot provide services to them.
That is not true, said Brian Hamby, OH director of communications.
Instead, the VA recently switched to a new concept — the Community Care Network — managed by United Healthcare/Optum. This new system caused an issue that sometimes makes it appear OH is not a network provider.
OH Medical Group and OH Regional Hospital have completed contracts with Optum and are part of the network, Hamby said. However, OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital is waiting to sign its contract.
“ ... The contract process is going well, and we expect to sign it soon,” Hamby said. “There have been some issues with the way our contract was loaded into the Department of Veteran Affairs Community Care Network, so Owensboro Health has occasionally appeared to be out of network for some patients. Those are technical issues that we can address as people bring them to our attention.”
The Community Care Network supplements the VA’s health-care services with regional providers. Through Optum, the VA awards Community Care Network contracts to ensure health-care services and resources are available for veterans who are unable to receive care at a VA medical facility.
The go-live date for VA Community Care Network was April 17. OH’s contract was under review prior to that time.
“We continued to work with Optum/United representatives on contract language and completed our agreements for OHMG and OHRH in August,” Hamby said.
OH always has worked with the VA to provide health care to veterans, he said.
OH officials have been in regular contact with Optum representatives to address instances in which a patient or provider clinic has been told the health system is out of network.
“In addition, we have always been willing to enter into single letters of agreement to take care of patients while the contract discussions were being finalized. All along, we have had plans in place to help veterans receive the care they need,” Hamby said.
He encouraged veterans with questions or concerns to call OH’s customer service department at 270-685-7500.
“We are committed to serving our veterans with the highest quality of care and are working hard to make sure the system works well for them,” Hamby said.
The VA spokesman in Marion, Illinois, requested an email interview, but did not reply. Also, he did not answer repeated calls.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
