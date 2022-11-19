The Regional Rehabilitation Center at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was named among the top 225 rehab facilities in the country in recently released rankings from Newsweek and the market research firm Statista Inc.

Owensboro Health’s facility was ranked second out of four centers in Kentucky, scoring a fraction of a percentage point behind Encompass Health’s Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington. UofL Health’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and Baptist Health Louisville were ranked third and fourth in the state, respectively.

