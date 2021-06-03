A couple of weeks ago, Major League Baseball observed the 86th anniversary of the big league’s first night game.
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on May 24, 1935, at Crosley Field in Cincinnati before a crowd of 25,000.
The night was so important that President Roosevelt symbolically switched on the lights from Washington, D.C., according to History.com.
Because of the night’s success, the Reds played a night game against each of its opponents that year.
And paid attendance jumped 117%.
Other teams quickly followed with installing lights because they knew that night baseball would allow more fans to come after work.
But it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of an Owensboro company.
You see, the city’s Ken-Rad plant supplied the light bulbs that illuminated the field that night 86 years ago.
The late Glenn Hodges wrote in 1999 that Roy Burlew, who owned Ken-Rad; his wife, Winifred; and four other Ken-Rad officials were there to see their bulbs in action.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported, “It was a spectacular night when, upon the pressing of a button in the White House, President Franklin Roosevelt flooded the big field with the brilliant illumination from 632 lamps which poured down their rays from eight huge towers surrounding but not encroaching upon the playing field.”
It added, “In the smallest part of the fraction of a second after the president’s digit had touched the knob, Crosley Field burst into what looked exactly like the brilliant sunshine of a summer afternoon. It seemed like a miracle, and the huge throng of rooters arose en masse and cheered the inspiring sight for several minutes.”
Hodges wrote that Babe Pinelli, one of the umpires in the game, recalled later that the players kept talking about the pitchers during that first night game.
“They kept saying all night that it looked like the ball was coming to the plate faster at night than in the daytime,” he said. “But I never heard one of them say he couldn’t see the ball.”
Hodges wrote that the lighting system was erected by General Electric at a cost of $50,000 and Ken-Rad was chosen to supply the light bulbs because the Owensboro company had provided tubes for the Crosley family’s radio station WLWL in Cincinnati.
In an interview in 1975, Marvin Harris, a former executive at Ken-Rad, told the Messenger-Inquirer that he recalled “Mr. Burlew joking that he and his wife had knelt at the foot of their bed (the night before) and prayed that the game would not be called because of darkness.”
