Owensboro High School graduates class of 2021

Like all the students in her class, Owensboro High School senior Kiya Pendleton’s last year of high school was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, with students switching from virtual learning to some in-person instruction and back again.
Students were only able to resume full-time in-person instruction in late March.
Pendleton’s work life was affected, too.
“I work at a nursing home,” Pendleton said in a recent interview. “It was really hard watching people pass away.”
The experience “made me realize, just live your life and do what you can,” Pendleton said.
On Tuesday night, Pendleton and her fellow OHS seniors closed their door on the year and began the next chapter of their lives, when they received their diplomas during the school’s commencement ceremony at Rash Stadium.
The skies threatened rain and the wind tried to blow the notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” away, but the bluster didn’t stop the students in their red gowns, and some sporting red shoes, from walking across the stadium football field and receiving their diplomas.
The weather was a metaphor for a year that was equally uncertain and tempestuous for the students at times.
But the graduates, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said, had persevered.
“Being brave, strong and smart have been challenged at every turn,” Constant said, and said, “you have faced those obstacles head-on.”
The year was trying, but Pendleton said the staff made it possible for students to return to school in person.
“The OPS system, I loved it,” Pendleton said. “I think they do whatever they can to provide for the students, and care for them.”
That was true before the pandemic, with the OHS staff going out of its way to help students, Pendleton said.
“Almost all of my teachers I got along with,” Pendleton said.
But certain instructors were big parts of Pendleton’s OHS experience, she said, particularly Marcie Baldwin, Jennifer Busse and Maurice Sandefur.
“I would stay after class and talk to them and get to know them,” she said. “I love them.”
When naming the teachers of the year, the students stood to give an ovation to Stephen Schwartz, who taught history at OHS for 12 years before his death in September.
While recognizing the teachers of the year, school Vice Principal Kenneth Lewis said the entire staff had been diligent in making the unusual 2021-21 school year work for students.
“I’d like to say all of you are deserving, especially after the challenges of this year,” Lewis said. “Thank you for all that you do, and all that you’ve done.”
Pendleton, who received a number of scholarships, will be attending Indiana University in the fall, where she plans to study physical therapy. Pendleton said she’ll miss OHS activities, particularly cheering for the football team in the student section.
The years went quickly, Pendleton said.
“I was walking through my elementary school, and I started tearing up,” Pendleton said. “I’m sad, and I’m happy. It is sad, because it has gone by so fast.”
In her remarks to the class, graduate and student council president Addison Callis reminded the students all the good things the seniors had been through together.
“We will always remember the silly moments. ...We will always be proud of the special moments,” Callis said. “OPS shaped us into who we are, and it’s hard to believe that when we leave here today, we’ll be saying goodbye to all we’ve ever known. ...I ask you all to remember: You’ll always have a home at OHS. Because, once you’re a Red Devil, you’re always a Red Devil.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
