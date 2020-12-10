Owensboro High School has a lofty goal for its annual food drive this year — 600 cans each of corn and green beans to be donated toward the Owensboro Police Department’s annual “Operation Santa” food basket delivery program.

The school family resource center will be accepting the canned corn and canned green beans on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday. Items are to be delivered to the North gym location in the back parking lot at the school. The goal is for the items to be donated so that OPD can create 300 boxes of food items to be delivered to families on Dec. 22.

Chris Covington, OHS family resource coordinator, said the items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The holidays, in general, can be difficult for some families within the Owensboro Public Schools district, which is why Covington and others within the district wanted to help contribute to OPD’s cause.

This year seems to have added extra hardship for families, he said.

“I don’t even have the words for this year,” he said. “It’s been such a struggle. A lot of our families are hurting and anything we can do to help, we want to do.”

Covington said that of the 300 boxes, about 50 of them will specifically be for city school kids.

In the past, some schools and City Hall have food drives to contribute to OPD’s efforts, but those aren’t happening with schools closed and office staff reduced, which is why Covington said it’s important for all who can give to try and donate.

“Operation Santa” food baskets contain several days’ worth of meals. People who participate in the program are recommended by school officials, Meals on Wheels and the Elizabeth Munday Center, and by officers themselves who see people in need while responding to calls for service, according to OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess.

In a normal year, OPD officers and their family members pack the boxes in the OPD community room, deliver the boxes to the homes and take time to socialize. However with COVID, officers only are prepping the boxes, and they will distribute them, but won’t have contact with the recipients, Boggess said.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315