Shortly before the start of Saturday’s Veterans Day parade in downtown Owensboro, Ronnie Forrester and Marilyn Forrester took seats near the start of the parade route on Third Street.
Both of the Forresters have a long history with the military, with Marilyn’s father having served in World War II, and Ronnie Forrester’s father serving during the Korean Conflict. Ronnie also served in the Army, as a 63 Foxtrot Recovery Specialist, stationed at Fort Hood.
The Veterans Day parade is a special event for the couple, and Ronnie Forrester said he urged as many people to attend as possible.
“I haven’t missed one. Even when I was a kid, my dad used to bring me down,” he said.
“I still support them today,” Ronnie Forrester said of the armed forces.
A large number of people lined the parade route, particularly on Veteran’s Boulevard, as ROTC groups, color guards, military vehicles and even classic cars and firetrucks moved down the parade route. Veterans on motorcycles rolled by the parade announcers. Near the front of the parade line, grand marshal Derek Van Tuyl held a large flag from atop a truck bed.
Van Tuyl, a New York native who has lived in Owensboro for several years, served as a combat medic with the 101st Airborne in Iraq and Afghanistan. Van Tuyl has done his own work to bring attention to veterans and the sacrifices they made, and said he had worked to get fellow veterans to participate in the parade.
“If I’m doing something and they’re my friends, they’ll say, ‘I’ll come help you,’ ” Van Tuyl said of getting veterans to march or ride in the parade. “The back side is they do get recognition for what they’ve done. They’re out here helping a brother, and I’m helping them get some smiles and waves.”
Owensboro has “a lot of love and support for veterans,” Van Tuyl said. All veterans, no matter if they served overseas or in the U.S., deserve to be honored for the service they performed for their country, Van Tuyl said.
“There might be guys I meet today that didn’t go to Afghanistan or Iraq, but they still served,” Van Tuyl said.
DJ Johnson, an Owensboro state representative and retired Army officer, said veterans do not go looking for accolades, but deserve recognition and respect for being willing to serve their country.
“As a veteran, we are not looking for anything,” Johnson said. “As a citizen, they were willing to do the ultimate. They were willing to lay down their life to defend their country.
“I don’t know how you can do enough to thank them for that,” Johnson said. “But we have to try.”
Cathy Mullins, one of the parade’s organizers and director of Kentucky Remembers, said she was happy with the parade.
“(We had) perfect weather and amazing turnout,” Mullins said. Mullins, whose son, Specialist Brandon Mullins, was killed on active duty in Afghanistan in 2011, said she appreciated the community’s “love and support for our veterans.”
Mullins said organizers would like to have more activities involved with the parade, such as a float competition and entertainment before the parade. But Saturday’s event, Mullins said, was nearly perfect.
“There’s not much we could do to make it better,” Mullins said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.