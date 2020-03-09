The city of Owensboro is hoping to pave several more roads by July.
The city is advertising for bids for numerous street paving projects throughout town.
The targeted streets include West Second Street from the CSX tracks to Kentucky 331, West Fourth Street from Martin Way to Sutton Lane, the Ohio Street alley, Ewing Road to West Second Street to West Fourth Street, West Fifth Street from Walnut to Orchard streets and Booth Avenue from Frederica to Elm streets.
Kevin Collignon, city engineer, said while the list is a plan, the streets that will be paved are subject to budget, schedule and priority.
“This list may have to be adjusted but this is our plan,” he said.
The list also includes alternates, such as Lewis Lane from Scherm to Tamarack roads and East Fourth Street/East Fifth Street Alley from Hathaway to Triplett Street.
“Depending on how bids come in, we might choose to award those as well,” he said. “But it would be subject to the bids and the schedule.”
Angela Hamric, the city’s finance director, said about $1.4 million was left for road paving projects this fiscal year. About $2.9 million was budgeted.
Collignon said the city uses an index called a pavement condition index, which determines the condition of pavement using factors such as cracking and potholes. The index is used as a starting point to determine which streets will be paved in the future.
Collignon said the city intends to put out a future bid for fall street paving projects, which will be next fiscal year.
Bids are due by 11 a.m. March 12.
