Think you can’t enjoy a fall trip this year because of the pandemic?
Well, this year, you don’t have to travel.
You’re already in what Insider.com considers “one of the 16 best places to visit in the U.S. this fall.”
The travel website lists “The Kentucky Triangle” — Owensboro, Bowling Green and Paducah — as a place people should visit soon.
“Any time you’re selected to a best place to visit list by a travel publication, it’s an absolute honor,” Dave Kirk, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureaus’ destination management director, said this week.
“You just can’t buy this kind of publicity, especially during a pandemic,” he said.
The article by Long Island, New York-based writer Jessica Booth also included San Francisco; Tarrytown, New York; Vermont; Salt Lake City; Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains; Salem, Massachusetts; Orlando; Asheville, North Carolina; Boston; the Finger Lakes in New York; Taos, New Mexico; Door County, Wisconsin; Port Townsend, Washington; the Columbia River George in Oregon and Portland, Maine
The local CVB partnered with Bowling Green and Paducah last year to form what they call “Kentucky’s Americana Triangle of Quilts, Cars and Guitars.”
The campaign is now drawing national attention, Kirk said.
“We believed by partnering with two other incredible, drivable destinations that our reach would stretch farther,” Kirk said. “This is exactly what happened with insider.com giving us this recognition. We look forward to exploring even more partnerships with these great cities.”
The Insider.com story says, “You might not think of heading south in the fall, but the Kentucky Triangle is made up of three popular cities — Bowling Green, Owensboro and Paducah — that host a variety of autumn events.
“In Bowling Green, you can take advantage of the weather to enjoy fall festivals and explore Mammoth Cave National Park. In Owensboro, you’ll find lots of bourbon and barbecue, as well as a great farmers’ market. Finally, Paducah is a UNESCO Creative City, full of history and art, and there’s a fun pumpkin patch to visit as well.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
