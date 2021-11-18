Sonny Sleet’s spirit still lives in Owensboro.
The world knew him as Moneta Sleet Jr., the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for photojournalism.
But in Owensboro’s Baptisttown neighborhood, the college professor’s son was always known as Sonny.
Now, 25 years after Sleet died of cancer, the community is making big plans to honor him as a native son.
Wednesday evening, a crowd gathered in Max Rhoads Park at Seventh and Walnut streets for the unveiling of a large portrait of Sleet, painted by Owensboro artist K.O. Lewis.
It features Sleet with his camera around his neck in the foreground and images of two of his most famous photographs in the background.
Emmy Woosley, a 2021 Leadership Owensboro graduate who came up with the plan to honor Sleet, said the portrait will hang in the H.L. Neblett Center at first and then rotate to other places in the community.
And she said that a festival — “Through Sleet’s Eyes” — is being planned for 2023.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced that Daviess Fiscal Court is contributing $50,000 toward plans to honor Sleet and is challenging others to contribute to the fund “to honor a native son.”
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the local NAACP, called it “a wonderful project.”
“He is part of Owensboro,” she told the small crowd.
Lewis said he had been working on the painting for almost a year.
“I paint portraits of people who stand for something that resonates with me,” he said.
Sleet, Lewis said, “is a national treasure.”
Twenty-one years ago, the city dedicated an historical marker on the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets to honor Sleet.
Few remembered that when Sleet was a boy, the property was Walnut Street Elementary School — a white school that denied Sleet and other African Americans admittance.
But the times have changed.
Sleet is now in the Owensboro High School Hall of Fame, the Owensboro Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights’ Hall of Fame.
He was a photographer for Ebony and Jet magazines from 1955 until his death in 1996 at age 70.
His photographs, which have been displayed in museums across the country, chronicled the civil-rights movement, beginning in the 1950s.
He won his Pulitzer in 1969 for his photograph of Coretta Scott King and her daughter, Bernice, at the funeral of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2000, when the historical marker was unveiled, Sleet’s widow, Juanita Sleet, told the crowd, “As you may know, I’m overwhelmed. Sleet loved growing up in this town. He talked about playing tennis all day long.”
Later, she said, “We were married 46 years, had three children and three grandchildren. Owensboro will stay in my memory forever. Sleet would be so proud. He should be living to see it himself.”
U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet of Delaware said his father could travel the world taking pictures but still find time to give his children the guidance that “continues to lead us today.”
As he stood by the marker that day, Judge Sleet said, “It’s important to let our children know our history.”
And that’s what the latest project is all about.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
