An Owensboro man has been charged by federal officials in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Peter J. Schwartz, 47, of Owensboro, was arrested in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, by the FBI and charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.
Rioters stormed the Capitol while both the House and Senate were meeting to certify the results of the November presidential election. One Capitol Police officer was killed in the riot, after being struck in the head, and other officers were injured. Members of Congress had to be evacuated from chambers and hide while rioters rampaged through the halls.
A criminal complaint from the FBI says news footage of the riot captured images of a man later identified as Schwartz wearing a distinctive plaid jacket and a bandana on his head but not over his face.
The complaint says the video shows a man wearing the same jacket accepting a can of a chemical substance from another rioter and spraying it on police officers at the Capitol steps, and shows officers recoiling from the substance.
The complaint says a video also captured images of a man believed to be Schwartz, with his face uncovered, carrying a large club near the Capitol doors.
An image of the man later identified as Schwartz was put on an FBI poster of people wanted in connection with the riot. The complaint says an informant contacted the FBI on Jan. 11, indicating that Schwartz was involved in the riot. The informant told FBI agents Schwartz had recently been released from prison and was supposed to be in a substance abuse rehabilitation center in Owensboro.
The complaint says FBI agents reviewed Schwartz’s social media account and found a post from Jan. 7, where Schwartz wrote, “All the violence from the left was terrorism. What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to be ready!” In the comments to the post, Schwartz wrote the accounts of the riot are “very different from what I saw up close and personal. We are still spitting up gas and mace today.”
The complaint says law enforcement in Owensboro looked at the photo from the Capitol and confirmed it was Schwartz. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the department was contacted by the FBI and provided information to agents about its history of contact with Schwartz.
Schwartz has a long arrest record in Owensboro, including arrests on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), trafficking in synthetic drugs, terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among others.
In October 2019, Schwartz was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Schwartz was released in April. The complaint says a witness told the FBI that Schwartz was released from prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to CNN, Schwartz is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges in federal court Wednesday.
Schwartz is the second person from the region to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. In late January, Jordan T. Revlett, 22, of Island, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct and unlawful entry on restricted grounds in connection to the incident. The complaint says Revlett posted videos while inside the Capitol during the riot that investigators used to identify him.
