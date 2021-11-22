An Owensboro man was charged on Saturday with arson following a house fire in the 2200 block of Old Henderson Road.
Rafael Ramirez, 32, of the 1000 block of West Seventh St., was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after police to a disturbance call.
According to an Owensboro Police Department report, Ramirez had barricaded himself inside the home on Old Henderson Road. He set the house on fire before exiting the house, at which point he was arrested.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.