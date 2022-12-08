An Owensboro resident died Tuesday in Roxana, Illinois, after a crane malfunctioned on a job site, according to a press release from the county’s coroner.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Chad Crabtree, who worked as the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging.
Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said Crabtree was operating a crane at the Philips 66 Refinery in Roxana.
“During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn," Nonn said. "The victim sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.”
Nonn said Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner’s Investigator Shelbi Frakes at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday.
“The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Department and OSHA investigators," Nonn said.
