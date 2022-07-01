An Owensboro man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 41.
Christopher G. McCrady, 46, died at the scene, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
According to the accident report, McCrady was traveling southbound in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 431 when his Ford F-150 left the west side of the roadway before striking a driveway culvert, utility pole and tree.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and American Medical Response assisted.
