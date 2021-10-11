An Owensboro man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
At approximately 4:59 p.m. on Oct. 9 the Owensboro Police Department responded to the wreck at the intersection of Southtown Boulevard and Farmview Drive.
The driver and the passenger from the motorcycle were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man from Owensboro, died from his injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 55-year-old female from Owensboro, has potentially life-threatening injuries.
The OPD Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision, the police report said.
