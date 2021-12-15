Owensboro man donates Ramen noodles to Daviess County inmates

Joe Welsh, executive director of Friends of Sinners, donates packs of Ramen noodles to inmates in the Daviess County Detention Center every holiday season.
Each inmate is given a case of 12 packs.
“It’s a way to give them a Christmas present,” Welsh said. “It’s something they desire, and it’s something they’re allowed to have.”
The detention center houses over 700 inmates.
This is the third year that Welsh has donated to the inmates.
Jailer Art Maglinger said Welsh’s donations boost morale within the jail every year.
“At Christmas time, the inmates are separated from their families, and what they have is limited,” Maglinger said. “So we really appreciate anyone who donates to this cause.”
Maglinger said the jail provides inmates with three meals a day, but the donations help inmates who may not be able to afford to order off the commissary menu.
“It’s just kind of above and beyond, because not every family can afford to get their loved ones commissary items,” Maglinger said.
Welsh said he decided on the Ramen donations after he reflected on what he would have wanted during his time in jail.
“I get people after they get out of jail who call me or see me and say ‘thank you for the noodles,’ ” Welsh said. “It’s so they know that somebody is thinking about them, and that we love them.”
According to Maglinger, there are many programs around the holidays to support inmates.
The Salvation Army donates stockings each year containing bars of soap, coffee, socks and other items.
Inmates are also able to send out three Christmas cards.
Welsh said all of the money used to buy the Ramen is donated by community members. He puts up a Facebook post each year asking for donations.
“It’s really all the people that donate who make it possible,” Welsh said.
He said he and his wife do this each year in the name of their church.
“It’s just my mission that I do for Christmas,” Welsh said. “This is something that God put on my heart to do for the jail.”
