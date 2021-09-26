Owensboro resident Bryan Schaffer said his road to recovery was a long one, but he is blessed and hopeful that he can help others in their recovery process.
Schaffer, 60, said he struggled with substance use for about 30 years before finally seeking out a recovery program at Boulware Mission in Owensboro.
“I ended up getting arrested for possession … and I ended up going to jail,” he said. “While I was in jail, I lost everything I had. When I walked out of jail, I didn’t even have a real bag in my hands, I had no clothes, no ID, no social security card, nothing.”
After being released, Schaffer said he came to Boulware Mission in December 2020 and completed a 90-day program that helped him get back on his feet, graduating the program on April 1.
He said the staff at the facility worked with him to get everything he needed, such as an identification and social security card, and even offered him a job after completion of the program. Most of all, he said, they offered him hope and motivation.
“The staff here is great,” he said. “I lost everything I had when I went to jail. I didn’t even have a place to live, and I came here and they helped me do everything I needed to do to help me get back on my feet. They worked with me, called people for me, let me use their phone. They were just tremendous.”
Schaffer works as security for the facility, as well as helping with other needs, such as cooking and taking a mentorship role to other clients in hopes that his story of turning his life around will inspire others in the facility to keep working and striving for recovery.
“The guys that are in here, I want them to share my experience from where I was at, to where I’m at today,” he said. “We’re all considered family here.”
Schaffer said his job and working with people at the Boulware Mission motivates him to keep working to maintain his sobriety.
He said he never thought he could do it, and he wants to show others that recovery is possible.
“I’m blessed, really, and I’m proud to have been a part of this program, because of where I was at and where I’m at now,” he said. “I never thought it would happen. I never thought I’d be able to help people from my screw-ups, learn from them.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
