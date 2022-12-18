Richard G. Maike, the Owensboro man convicted of defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a vast pyramid scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Maike and his co-defendants, Faraday Hosseinipour and Doyce G. Barnes, were found guilty in September of securities fraud and mail fraud after a trial that lasted weeks at the federal courthouse in Owensboro

