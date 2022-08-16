Louis Wray, of this city, proved himself a hero by rescuing a 10-year-old girl from drowning and almost losing his own life in a lake in the Black Mountains of North Carolina. He is now at a summer resort in Black Mountains of North Carolina under the care of a trained nurse but getting along well. Mr. Wray decided to take a row and swim and donned his bathing suit and sweater for a short ride. He was about 40 yards from shore when he heard a scream and looking up saw a man and woman in a boat with a little girl going over the back of the boat into the lake. Young Wray threw off his sweater and plunged in after the child. Some men in a near-by boat plunged in to rescue the girl and Wray.

Aug. 15, 1922, for the benefit of the new men employed at the shops in Cloverport, the Henderson route has laid out a strip of ground lying between the shops and the river just below the pump house and will build a town of its own. A large mess hall is now under construction and large number of cottages will be erected. A barbershop, bath house and other improvements will be made.

