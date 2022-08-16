Louis Wray, of this city, proved himself a hero by rescuing a 10-year-old girl from drowning and almost losing his own life in a lake in the Black Mountains of North Carolina. He is now at a summer resort in Black Mountains of North Carolina under the care of a trained nurse but getting along well. Mr. Wray decided to take a row and swim and donned his bathing suit and sweater for a short ride. He was about 40 yards from shore when he heard a scream and looking up saw a man and woman in a boat with a little girl going over the back of the boat into the lake. Young Wray threw off his sweater and plunged in after the child. Some men in a near-by boat plunged in to rescue the girl and Wray.
• Aug. 15, 1922, for the benefit of the new men employed at the shops in Cloverport, the Henderson route has laid out a strip of ground lying between the shops and the river just below the pump house and will build a town of its own. A large mess hall is now under construction and large number of cottages will be erected. A barbershop, bath house and other improvements will be made.
• Aug. 16, Supervisor Bacon announced that there will be no meeting of the Community Service playground board, but the following Monday night, Aug. 28, the final meeting of the summer will be held when reports on the garden work will be read and prizes awarded to the winners. He is advised a dramatic director from Community Service, Inc., will arrive in Owensboro in September and stage a pageant at the Grand. The cast will include hundreds of school children.
• Aug. 17, while taking down a washing that had been drying on a wire in the rear of her home, Miss Dora Hamilton met instant death by electrocution at her home on the farm of William Heflin. Noting the approaching rain storm, Miss Hamilton started taking the family laundry from the wire on which it was hanging, when a bolt of lightning struck a tree to which one end of the wire was fastened and then followed the wire, passing through the young woman’s body and into the ground.
• Aug. 18, Mayor Hickman who has done so much toward beautifying Owensboro is now seriously considering starting a movement that would cost comparatively little but would add much to the appearance of the city’s streets. The mayor is expecting to order a quantity of California privet and to plant three to five plants together in the grass plots that border the streets, planting them at regular intervals along the way and on both sides of the street so that their uniform. It would only cost about $4 per hundred.
• Aug. 19, the Owensboro-Rockport Ferry Company will be ready for business Sunday and will operate the whole day round regularly throughout the year. The ferry is just two miles from Owensboro across from the head of the island. This will be quite a convenience for the those who desire to picnic at the island making the trip b y motor. At that point of the island, there is a large grove which affords a splendid location for an outing.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 15, 1972, Judge Daniel Moseley Griffith Jr., judge of the Daviess Circuit Court, Division II, was honored at the county Democratic cook-out as Daviess County’s outstanding Democrat. Selected for the honor by the executive committee of the Democratic Party of Daviess County, Judge Griffith has for 35 years unselfishly given of his time and money in assisting Democrats be elected to public office and has sacrificed personal pleasures to further the principles and philosophy of the Democratic Party.
• Aug. 16, Audubon Council Boy Scouts will participate in National Boy Scout Tree Farm Day observes on Aug. 25 by placing 50 acres of timber near Maceo under the protection of the American tree farm system. Some 5,000 acres of forest lands in Kentucky will be dedicated by the Scouts to the permanent practice of good forestry under the program administered by the Kentucky Forest Industries Association.
• Aug. 17, “Win With Vitamins — Lose With Drugs” was the décor emphasis for the theme “Greening of Owensboro via Elimination of Drugs.” At the dinner meeting of Business and Professional Women’s Club held at Gabe’s. Alex H. Wishart, agent for the Narcotics and Drug Control, Division of the Kentucky Department of Health, in Frankfort, spoke on drugs and their abuse. He also displayed an assortment of drugs and apparatus which had been confiscated from drug users.
• Aug. 18, orientation for incoming freshmen at Brescia College will begin Aug. 26 when students who will be residents of Marian Hall or Merici Hall arrive on campus and register at the dorms. The first day of orientation includes the president’s welcome to parents of freshmen. A meeting with dorm directors and form residents to explain the codes of conduct and to answer questions about resident halls will conclude with an outdoor song marathon in the evening.
