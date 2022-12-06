Owensboro’s Wreaths Across America campaign, in which participants have placed wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans at Owensboro Memorial Gardens and Resurrection Cemetery since 2013, has experienced a lull since its cancellation in 2020.

Leslie McCarty, location coordinator for Owensboro Memorial Gardens, said last year saw only about 20 wreaths placed, compared to 1,580 in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.