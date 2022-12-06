Owensboro’s Wreaths Across America campaign, in which participants have placed wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans at Owensboro Memorial Gardens and Resurrection Cemetery since 2013, has experienced a lull since its cancellation in 2020.
Leslie McCarty, location coordinator for Owensboro Memorial Gardens, said last year saw only about 20 wreaths placed, compared to 1,580 in 2019.
And while this year’s numbers are still not trending as high as 2019, the increased support is encouraging.
As of the Nov. 29 deadline, there were 161 wreaths for Resurrection Cemetery and 278 wreaths for Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
“It was great,” she said. “We had a great turnout with 278. I cannot believe that. I was at least hoping for 100, and it feels really good because it makes you really realize that people do care, they do want their loved one remembered.
“The support is just amazing. It did worry me at first, since we didn’t have many last year. You just never know.”
She said she’s also seen people sponsor multiple wreaths.
“That says a lot,” she said. “It really says to them that this is really important, and we’re going to have a great program.”
McCarty believes the increase in participation is likely due to things returning more to pre-COVID norms.
“I think people are getting more comfortable getting out to do stuff,” she said. “Even though 2020 was difficult, it feels like the last two years are just harder and harder.”
She also said she’s had a lot of help from others spreading the word about the initiative, including Owensboro Memorial Gardens, co-coordinator Donna Conley and Glenn Funeral Home.
“They’ve all worked hard to promote it,” McCarty said. “I think just having more help and working on promotion was a big plus.”
Wreaths Across America started nationwide as a non-profit in 2007, over 15 years after the first wreaths were donated to Arlington National Cemetery by Morrill Worcester and the Worcester Wreath Company in 1992.
Since then, Dec. 17 has been recognized as a day to “remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies” at Arlington National Cemetery and over 3,400 locations across the world, where volunteers lay wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.
The wreaths will be laid at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens. Resurrection Cemetery will begin its ceremony at noon.
While the orders are complete for this year’s event, McCarty said those interested in honoring veterans can either sponsor a wreath for a cemetery or for a specific grave by ordering at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Wreaths are $15 each, and orders made now will be rolled over to next year’s event.
