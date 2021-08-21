Debbie McCoy hopes the Owensboro Multicultural Festival begins an important community conversation about the value of diversity and how we can all learn to care for and respect one another.
McCoy, the festival’s chair, said she is happy for the festival to return Saturday, Aug. 21. Last year, the festival was held online due to the pandemic.
This will the 23rd annual festival, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.
The theme for this year’s festival is “Building Blocks of Peace,” and it will include about 50 exhibit booths highlighting world cultures and community organizations. There will also be food vendors representing a variety of cuisines and a wide range of entertainment, including na Skylark — a Celtic music trio — Flamenco Louisville and the Beyond Blu Blues Band.
Jeff Moles, First Presbyterian Church director of Christian education and mission, said we are living through times where society “feels like it could fall apart.”
“The Multicultural Festival is one way we can learn to come together, celebrate our differences and recognize our common humanity,” Moles said. “I hope people in our community will take a few hours to enjoy the cultures that make Owensboro a beautiful place to live.”
Since 1998, the festival has drawn more than 2,000 people to First Presbyterian Church’s lawn.
Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the area, and its worsening spread, festival organizers are taking steps to ensure the safety of all, including all activities being held outdoors. There will also be masks provided for those who need them, and hand sanitizer will be available.
The festival is also partnering with the Green River District Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who receive the vaccine at the festival will get a free Multicultural Festival T-shirt and a $15 voucher for food.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who are 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those who are 18 years old and older. Vaccines are free for all, but if individuals have an insurance card, they are asked to bring it.
For more information about the festival, visit fpcobky.com.
Festival sponsors are Owensboro Health, Thacker Wealth & Retirement — Raymond James, Southern Star, Atmos Energy, Independence Bank and US Bank.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
