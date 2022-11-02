Owensboro will see a new event take shape in the spring season with the launch of the inaugural Owensboro Music Business Expo (OMBE) from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

The event, co-founded by Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, and Adam Gaynor, formerly of the multi-Grammy-nominated band Matchbox Twenty, came about after Gaynor was invited to perform at the final FA5 event in September.

