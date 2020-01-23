Owensboro staples such as the International Bar-B-Q Festival and Moonlite Bar-B-Q will be featured on an upcoming segment of Kentucky Educational Television’s “Kentucky Life.”
“Kentucky Life,” which has been on the air for 25 years, features profiles Kentucky people and places.
Segment Producer Angelic Phelps, said the future segment, which lasts around 6 to 6-and-a-half minutes, focuses on mutton’s popularity in the region.
Phelps said the idea came to her after she worked on a previous story about iconic Kentucky food. Mutton is usually found in Western Kentucky and is hard to find elsewhere, she said.
Phelps’ husband’s family also lives in nearby Ohio County and when she comes to visit, the family goes to Owensboro dinner where mutton is easily found.
“It was something I was interested in learning more about,” she said.
Phelps said the segment features scenes from last May’s International Bar-B-Q Festival, including interviews from team captains from the cooking competition. The captains spoke about topics such as how mutton is prepared.
“We got a lot of footage this past May,” she said.
Phelps returned to Daviess County to interview Dave Kirk, destination manager for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and went behind-the-scenes at Moonlite Bar-B-Q to see mutton being cooked at the restaurant.
The episode airs on KET at 7 p.m. CST Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday on KET2. The episode will be livestreamed at ket.org and will be available online after.
