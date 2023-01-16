A large crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Zion Baptist Church to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107’s remembrance service, on what would have been the late pastor and civil rights movement leader’s 94th birthday.

And while King has been remembered for the promotion of nonviolence and civil disobedience, the event was to remember his roots in the church with the theme “Justice Through Reconciliation.”

