A large crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Zion Baptist Church to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107’s remembrance service, on what would have been the late pastor and civil rights movement leader’s 94th birthday.
And while King has been remembered for the promotion of nonviolence and civil disobedience, the event was to remember his roots in the church with the theme “Justice Through Reconciliation.”
“Martin Luther King was a preacher before he was a civil rights leader,” said the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 president and pastor at Pleasant Point Baptist Church. “And the prophets are the ones to speak to the people, and that was the reason why he was able to get the ear of the people is because he was ordained and anointed by God to speak to the people, to have the ear of the people and also have the heart of the people.”
The Rev. Ricky “R.T.” Hill, pastor at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson and guest speaker for the event, said it’s important to understand “what was (King’s) purpose, what was the purpose of the dream” and “what did he stand for with equality and justice.”
King’s message of having a dream applies to everyone, he said.
“(This) was not only just for Black people, but for all people — and a lot of times we get it confused,” Hill said. “We only think that he was marching and moving for African Americans, which that was the primary, but he also did it for all people and we just want to make sure that we do … the same thing; that we live that dream that we can all be together.
“We don’t treat people because of the color of our skin, but the content of our character — and that’s what it’s all about; and for us as African Americans, as Brown people, to have a seat at the table with everybody else … and we can all be part of this American dream that we have.”
King’s mission was for the “mark of equality not just for Black and white, not just for men; but for men and women,” Hill said.
“It’s for equality all across the board,” he said, “because when we stand on that creed that we talk about — that all are created equal — we just want to stand on that promise to make sure that we have a piece of that pie too.”
Hill stressed the importance of everyone coming together at all times.
“It’s a shame that (in) America, we do our best work in the midst of trauma and tragedy,” he said. “(On) 9/11, we all come together; hurricanes, tornadoes, the flood — we come together; the young man that fell out on the football field — Mr. (Damar) Hamlin — (that) had a toy ministry prior to having a cardiac arrest; but after his cardiac arrest, he (received) millions of dollars.
“Folk want to help folk out in our tragedies; why can’t we do that every day? ... Truth be told, we all need each other.”
Travis Owsley, founder of Beverly’s Hearty Slice, received Zion Baptist Church’s MLK Jr. Humanitarian Award.
“What many don’t know is he has known all too well what growing up and struggling feels like,” said the Rev. Larry Lewis, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, master of ceremonies and chairperson for the event. “Travis, at a young age, decided that his life goal was to teach all youth that they could be more than their surroundings.
“Travis continues to give hope to his community and shows that even when odds are against you, you can still strive. He’s brought our small community together and … brought so much light to big changes that need to happen.”
“When I first started this — yes, I was nervous; yes, I thought about all the possible ways that this could fail — but most importantly, I remembered I have faith and I took a leap of faith,” Owsley said. “What struck me is that we do a lot of talking and less actions, and I was like, ‘You know what? Somebody’s gotta do something,’ and that’s exactly what we did.
“With a small idea turned into a dream, and I thank Martin Luther King for that — for inspiring us all to dream when the odds are against us,” Owsley said.
