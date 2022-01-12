The Owensboro NAACP, Branch 3107, will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. event at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Charles Johnson, pastor of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church and director of the Henderson Human Relations Commission.
There will also be praise music by Tracy McGee, director of the KWC Gospel Choir.
